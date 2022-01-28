Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,752,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,987 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 6.50% of Elanco Animal Health worth $980,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

