Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases Shares of 27,854,987 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,854,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $102.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.