Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,009 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 91.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the third quarter worth $713,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 68.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $739.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

