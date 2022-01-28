Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.17 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

