Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.