Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.