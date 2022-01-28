Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,610,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,682,000 after purchasing an additional 321,501 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $150.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.