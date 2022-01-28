Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,640,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

MCRI opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

