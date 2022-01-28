Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NFBK stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

