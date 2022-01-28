Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 24,738 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,344,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

