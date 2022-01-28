PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.85

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 14548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in PROG by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

