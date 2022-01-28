Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $170.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $148.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

