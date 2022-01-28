Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in January

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Prosegur Cash stock remained flat at $$4.19 during trading hours on Friday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

