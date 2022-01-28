Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in January

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Prosegur Cash stock remained flat at $$4.19 during trading hours on Friday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
