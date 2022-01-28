ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

