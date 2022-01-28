Prosight Management LP Acquires 5,411 Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Prosight Management LP owned 0.21% of Oncorus worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen Harbin purchased 15,000 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,550. The company has a market cap of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 5.50. Oncorus, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

