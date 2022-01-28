Prosight Management LP Purchases 17,196 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies comprises 1.2% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.69. 1,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.