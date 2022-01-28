Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,183 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $704,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $74.86 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.232 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

