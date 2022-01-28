Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 529 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after acquiring an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.70 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.