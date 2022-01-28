Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $425,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $58.81.

