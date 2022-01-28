Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 75.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 13.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at $199,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC stock opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.82.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.