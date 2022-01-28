Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 430,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

