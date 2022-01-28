Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.62. 34,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,863. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.