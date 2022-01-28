PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Get PT Adaro Energy Tbk alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.