Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.84

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.84 and traded as low as $32.26. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 11,581 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)
Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.
Featured Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.