Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,680 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

