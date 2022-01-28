Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,520 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

