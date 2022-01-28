Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 30 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NVR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in NVR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NVR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in NVR by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,056.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,330.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,574.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5,223.46.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

