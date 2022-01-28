Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 100 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $162.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

