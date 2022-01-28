Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €70.50 ($80.11) price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of €58.00 ($65.91).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

PUBGY stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.