PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:PCT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,872. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 93.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

