Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of PRPL opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $492.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $40.81.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.