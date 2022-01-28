Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

AUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of AUB opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after acquiring an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

