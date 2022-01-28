Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CATC opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

