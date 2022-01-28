Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $44.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after acquiring an additional 233,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

