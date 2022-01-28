Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Scotiabank

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst H. Stewart now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

EQT stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1,087.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 778,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.