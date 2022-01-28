Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.91.

ULTA stock opened at $351.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.94 and its 200 day moving average is $376.92.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

