Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

