Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 28.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,479 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

