Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Targa Resources Corp. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Targa Resources stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $59.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

