QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QGEN opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

