Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,843,000 after purchasing an additional 422,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,695,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,874,000 after purchasing an additional 87,368 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 185.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

