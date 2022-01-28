Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 678,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,295 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 195,565 shares of company stock worth $1,178,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

