Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

