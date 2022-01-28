Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $362,746.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $27,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,749 shares of company stock valued at $427,628. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

HOFV stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.