Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,265 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,373 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 828,454 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

CCO opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

