Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $794.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

