Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce sales of $146.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.50 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $113.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $529.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $530.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $652.07 million, with estimates ranging from $628.50 million to $675.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,839. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

