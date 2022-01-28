RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) PT Lowered to €738.00

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($848.86) to €738.00 ($838.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $853.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $937.48 and its 200-day moving average is $981.28. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $786.50 and a 12 month high of $1,155.00.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

