RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) PT Lowered to €738.00

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($848.86) to €738.00 ($838.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $853.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $937.48 and its 200-day moving average is $981.28. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $786.50 and a 12 month high of $1,155.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.