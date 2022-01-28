Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $563.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $563.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.23 or 0.06715666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,592.29 or 1.00053403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

