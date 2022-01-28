Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,353.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.